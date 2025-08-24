SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Sumud Nusantara Carnival Highlights Grassroots Solidarity with Gaza

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

Kuala Lumpur, MINA – The Malaysian Consultative Council of Islamic Organizations (MAPIM) stressed that the Sumud Nusantara Carnival 2025, held at Dataran Merdeka in Kuala Lumpur, is more than a symbolic gathering. Organizers said it serves as a platform for education, solidarity, and concrete advocacy in support of the Palestinian struggle in Gaza.

In a joint statement with Cinta Gaza Malaysia and MyAqsa Defenders, MAPIM expressed appreciation to Malaysians for their sustained support for Gaza. That support, they noted, extends beyond social media engagement to physical presence, financial contributions, and moral and spiritual backing.

“The core objectives of this carnival are advocacy, solidarity, and public education on the Gaza issue. The food festival is only a small component within a wider program designed to combine learning with community activities,” said MAPIM President and chief carnival organizer, Sani Al Araby, on Saturday (Aug. 23), responding to criticism that the event was merely a food fair.

Educational Exhibitions and Global Advocacy

Organizers prepared a wide range of interactive experiences for families and visitors, including a hot-air balloon attraction, a “Gaza Time Tunnel” virtual reality experience, Palestinian art and cultural exhibitions, recitations of Qunut Nazilah (special prayers), and live performances of traditional qasidah and nasheed. These activities were designed to help Malaysians connect emotionally and culturally with the suffering of Palestinians.

Also Read: Malaysian Authorities to Hold Mass Prayer for Palestine in Kuala Lumpur

The carnival forms part of the larger Sumud Nusantara movement, built on three pillars: the Land Convoy, the Carnival & Rally, and the Sumud Nusantara Flotilla.

The Land Convoy featured hundreds of vehicles converging on Kuala Lumpur from across Malaysia as a national show of solidarity. The Carnival & Rally will culminate on Sunday (Aug. 24) with the “Malaysia Selawat Night for Gaza,” attended by Prime Minister Anwar Ibrahim.

The Flotilla, meanwhile, represents the international dimension. MAPIM and Cinta Gaza Malaysia are preparing to join 44 countries in the Global Sumud Flotilla, a humanitarian maritime convoy bound for Gaza at the end of August.

Sani emphasized that the carnival’s design was not to exploit Palestinian suffering, but to serve as a long-term strategy to expand understanding, mobilize public support, and strengthen Malaysia’s role in global solidarity efforts.

Also Read: Indonesia’s Baznas and Egyptian Partner Deliver 35,000 Aid Packages to Gaza

Malaysia Selawat Night for Gaza reflects how even the smallest contributions unite the Malaysian people in a single cause: a free Gaza and an independent Palestine,” he said.

Organizers expect more than 100,000 participants at the final night, making it one of Southeast Asia’s largest solidarity events for Gaza this year.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Young Activist Calls for End to Gaza Blockade at Sumud Nusantara

