Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Sudan’s RSF Agrees to Humanitarian Truce Proposed by International Quartet

sajadi Editor : Widi - 5 hours ago

5 hours ago

5 Views

Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)

Khartoum, MINA – Sudan’s paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) announced Thursday it has accepted a humanitarian truce proposed by the Quad countries, the United States, United Arab Emirates, Saudi Arabia, and Egypt.

In a statement, the rebel group expressed its readiness to implement the agreement and begin immediate discussions regarding ceasefire arrangements and fundamental principles for a political process in Sudan. The RSF emphasized the need to address the root causes of the conflict and establish “a just, comprehensive, and lasting peace.”

There has been no immediate response from the Sudanese government to the announcement. Previously, Khartoum has set preconditions for any political dialogue with the RSF, demanding the group’s withdrawal from occupied cities and exclusion from future political roles.

The proposal faces additional challenges from domestic armed groups. On Wednesday, the Joint Force of Armed Movements in Darfur, which fights alongside the Sudanese army, rejected any political solution that treats the RSF as equal to the state.

The Quad initially called for the three-month humanitarian truce on September 12, aiming to facilitate emergency aid delivery across Sudan as a step toward a permanent ceasefire.

The conflict dynamics shifted significantly when the RSF captured El-Fasher, the capital of North Darfur state, on October 26. Local and international organizations reported subsequent massacres of civilians, raising concerns that the takeover could entrench a geographic partition of the country.

Currently, the RSF controls all five states of the Darfur region in western Sudan, except some northern areas of North Darfur. The Sudanese army maintains authority over most of the remaining 13 states, including the capital Khartoum.

The war between the Sudanese army and the RSF, which began on April 15, 2023, has resulted in thousands of casualties and displaced millions, despite numerous regional and international mediation efforts.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagcivil war Darfur El-Fasher humanitarian truce Quad Countries Rapid Support Forces Sudan Sudanese army

