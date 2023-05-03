Sudanese Military Factions Agree on 7-Day Ceasefire

Khartoum, MINA – The warring Sudanese military factions on Tuesday, agreed to the principle of a seven-day ceasefire from May 4 to May 11, 2023, the Middle East Monitor reported.

South Sudan’s foreign ministry, which has offered to mediate in the conflict, stressed the importance of a longer truce and appointed an envoy for peace talks agreed to by both sides.

However, the credibility of the reported ceasefire deal between the commander-in-chief of the Sudanese Army, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan and paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) leader General Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, is unclear, given the ongoing breaches that undermined the previous agreement.

Sudan’s war has forced more than 100,000 people to flee across its borders and the fighting, now in its third week, has created a humanitarian crisis.

The conflict risks developing into a wider disaster and the fighting is hampering aid delivery.

The Egyptian president, Abdel-Fattah Al-Sisi, said Cairo would provide support for dialogue in Sudan between the rival factions, but was also careful not to interfere in their internal affairs.

“The whole region can be affected,” he said in an interview with a Japanese newspaper. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)