Sudanese Army Rejects US Ceasefire Proposal, Vows to Mobilize Against RSF

Khartoum, MINA – The Sudanese army has formally rejected a United States proposal for a ceasefire, declaring instead its intention to rally public support to continue fighting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which controls much of western Sudan, according to Anadolu Agency.

The decision was announced following an emergency meeting of the Military Defence Council on Thursday, chaired by army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, convened to assess the country’s security situation. The council acknowledged and expressed appreciation for US efforts to end the conflict but stated its refusal of the proposed truce.

In an official statement, the council declared it had “decided to rally the Sudanese people behind the armed forces to eliminate the rebel militias as part of the general mobilisation and the state’s efforts to end this rebellion.”

This rejection comes in the wake of a significant strategic loss for the army last month, when the paramilitary RSF captured El Fasher, the army’s last major stronghold in the vast Darfur region. The fall of El Fasher solidified the RSF’s control over much of western Sudan, altering the dynamics of the ongoing conflict.[]

Also Read: Sudan’s RSF Agrees to Humanitarian Truce Proposed by International Quartet

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)