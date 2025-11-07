SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sudanese Army Rejects US Ceasefire Proposal, Vows to Mobilize Against RSF

sajadi Editor : Widi - 14 minutes ago

14 minutes ago

1 Views

The Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group in Sudan in Khartoum, June 18, 2019. (Photo: Britannica)

Khartoum, MINA – The Sudanese army has formally rejected a United States proposal for a ceasefire, declaring instead its intention to rally public support to continue fighting the Rapid Support Forces (RSF), which controls much of western Sudan, according to Anadolu Agency.

The decision was announced following an emergency meeting of the Military Defence Council on Thursday, chaired by army chief General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, convened to assess the country’s security situation. The council acknowledged and expressed appreciation for US efforts to end the conflict but stated its refusal of the proposed truce.

In an official statement, the council declared it had “decided to rally the Sudanese people behind the armed forces to eliminate the rebel militias as part of the general mobilisation and the state’s efforts to end this rebellion.”

This rejection comes in the wake of a significant strategic loss for the army last month, when the paramilitary RSF captured El Fasher, the army’s last major stronghold in the vast Darfur region. The fall of El Fasher solidified the RSF’s control over much of western Sudan, altering the dynamics of the ongoing conflict.[]

Also Read: Sudan’s RSF Agrees to Humanitarian Truce Proposed by International Quartet

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Tagceasefire Darfur El-Fasher General Abdel Fattah al-Burhan Military Defence Council Rapid Support Forces Sudan Sudanese army United States

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Africa

Sudanese Army Rejects US Ceasefire Proposal, Vows to Mobilize Against RSF

  • 14 minutes ago
Sudanese (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Africa

Sudan’s RSF Agrees to Humanitarian Truce Proposed by International Quartet

  • 5 hours ago
ICRC Car in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Releases Five Palestinian Prisoners from Gaza Amid Ongoing Detention Crisis

  • 6 hours ago
Humanitarian Aid Trucks to enter Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UN Says Israel Blocked Over 100 Humanitarian Shipments to Gaza

  • 6 hours ago
Indonesian Foreign Minister Sugiono (photo: Indonesia Foreign Ministry)
Indonesia

Indonesia Ready to Contribute to Gaza Peace Mission

  • 22 hours ago
ICRC ambulance in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Hamas Hands Over Remains of Israeli Hostage to Red Cross Under Ceasefire Deal

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 13:36 WIB
Load More
Articles

Hassan al-Turabi: A Controversial Thinker from Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 08:30 WIB
Israeli attacks continue on Gaza (Photo by Ali Jadallah)
Palestine

Three Palestinians, Including a Woman, Killed in Israeli Airstrike on Rafah

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 06:31 WIB
Indonesia

Islamic Economy Pushed as Pillar for Alleviating Extreme Poverty

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 20:00 WIB
Indonesia

Indonesia’s Ministry of Religious Affairs Launches “The Wonder of Harmony 2025” to Mark International Day for Tolerance

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 10:45 WIB
Palestine

Israel Declares Border Area With Egypt Closed Military Zone

  • 21 hours ago
Israeli deadly Airstrikes on Gaza (photo Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Palestinian Civilian Killed by Israeli Forces in Central Gaza

  • 18 hours ago
ICRC Car in Gaza (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israel Releases Five Palestinian Prisoners from Gaza Amid Ongoing Detention Crisis

  • 6 hours ago
International

Latest Israeli Airstrike in Southern Lebanon: 2 Dead, 7 Wounded

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 16:40 WIB
Palestine

Israeli Rabbinate Bans Reserve Soldiers From Carrying Weapons Amid Spike in Suicides

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 15:30 WIB
Zohran Mamdani (photo: Al Jazeera)
America

Mamdani Leads Race as New Yorkers Choose Next Mayor

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 18:42 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us