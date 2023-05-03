Sudanese Ambassador: There is no Civil War in Sudan

Chairman of the Central Ukhuwah Council (MUP) of Jama'ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) Ustaz Sakuri (second from right) delivered a statement of stance to immediately end the conflict in Sudan with the Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Republic of Indonesia H.E. Dr. Yassir Mohamed Ali (far left) at the Residence of the Sudanese Ambassador, Jakarta, Wednesday (3/5/2023). (Photo: Abdullah/MINA)

Jakarta, MINA – Ambassador of the Republic of Sudan to the Republic of Indonesia Dr. Yassir Mohamed Ali delivered a statement regarding the latest developments of the political and security situation in Sudan at the Residence of the Sudanese Ambassador, Jakarta on Wednesday.

Mohamed Ali Mohamed emphasized that there was no civil war in Sudan, but what happened was an attempt to take over power from the hands of the military by the Rappid Support Forces (RSF).

The ambassador said that the region that was in turmoil was only the capital city of Khartoum. While many other areas remain safe and conducive.

He hopes that the conflict will end soon and Indonesian students can return to Sudan to gain knowledge.

However, Ambassador stated that Sudan needs assistance from the international community for affected civilians to survive.

So far, only neighboring countries in the Middle East, such as Saudi Arabia and Egypt, regularly supply humanitarian aid to their countries.

“Oman and Saudi Arabia have sent [aid], in my opinion, Saudi Arabia and the UAE [United Arab Emirates] also promised to provide USD 50 million as support,” said Ambassador.

The main humanitarian aid needed is medicine, because many hospitals in the capital city of Khartoum are no longer operating due to the impact of the attacks.

On the occasion of the press conference, the representative of Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) which was represented by the Chairman of the Central Ukhuwah Council (MUP) Sakuri delivered a statement of the attitude of the forum for Muslim unity to immediately end the conflict before Ambassador and journalists. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)