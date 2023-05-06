Sudan Urges World to Designate RSF as Terror Group

Khartoum, MINA – The Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Sudan urges the international community to designate Rapid Support Forces (RSF) as a “terror group”, accusing it of committing crimes against the state, citizens, and diplomatic missions in the country, the Middle East Monitor reported on Saturday.

The Sudanese Foreign Ministry also called for the timely implementation of legal and judicial accountability measures.

The RSF was called a “rebel group” for ignoring international law and continuing its irresponsible behavior by violating the proposed ceasefire.

Meanwhile, the Sudanese Army claims to be committed to a ceasefire on humanitarian grounds, the RSF launched surprise attacks on several locations, including the military area in Bahri.

The Sudanese foreign ministry accused the RSF of looting diplomatic missions and international organizations and using hospitals or health centers as military bases.

The Sudanese capital, Khartoum, has been engulfed in weeks of violence, with fighting between the Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces causing hundreds of thousands of people to be evacuated and displaced. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)