SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Sudan Reports 1,210 New Cholera Cases and 36 Deaths in One Week

sajadi Editor : Widi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

9 Views

Sudanese refugees who crossed into Chad set up shelter at a camp in Koufroun, near Echbara, on May 1, 2023 [GUEIPEUR DENIS SASSOU/AFP via Getty Images]

Khartoum, MINA – Sudan’s Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that it recorded 1,210 new cholera infections and 36 deaths in just one week, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry stated that the latest figures bring the total number of cholera cases to 102,831, including 2,561 deaths, since the outbreak began in August 2024.

While infections have decreased in some states and increased in others, specific details were not provided.

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed earlier this month that cholera cases have been reported in all 18 states of Sudan.

Also Read: Israel Carry out Multiple Airstrikes on Damascus Countryside

The outbreak comes as Sudan continues to face a devastating civil war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, which began in April 2023 and has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Microsoft Employees Protest Company’s Ties to Israel’s Gaza War Operations

TagAfrica Cholera Outbreak civil war epidemic Health Ministry public health Rapid Support Forces Sudan WHO

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

Asia

Sudan Reports 1,210 New Cholera Cases and 36 Deaths in One Week

  • 6 hours ago
Gaza victims (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Surpasses 62,800 as Israel Escalates Genocidal War

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 06:03 WIB
Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Death Toll of Israeli Aggression on Gaza Reaches 62,686

  • Monday, 25 August 2025 - 11:41 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Tops 62,600 as More Palestinians Die of Starvation

  • Sunday, 24 August 2025 - 07:28 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Gaza Famine Claims 8 More Lives, Including 2 Children

  • Sunday, 24 August 2025 - 06:27 WIB
Palestinian Victims of Israeli Aggression on Gaza (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israel Attacks Kill 71 Gazans in Past 24 Hours

  • Saturday, 23 August 2025 - 12:02 WIB
Load More
Indonesia’s Deputy Foreign Minister Anis Matta (photo: Indonesian Foreign Ministry)
International

Indonesia Urges OIC to Mobilize All Power to Stop Israel’s Plan to Annex Gaza

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 09:23 WIB
Gaza Genocide: Nearly 62,300 Palestinians Killed as Famine Worsens (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

Gaza Death Toll Nears 62,900 as Famine Claims More Lives

  • 22 hours ago
Asia

Sudan Reports 1,210 New Cholera Cases and 36 Deaths in One Week

  • 6 hours ago
Co-chair of the conference, Saudi Arabia’s Minister of Foreign Affairs, Faisal bin Farhan makes a speech during the three-day International Palestine Conference, led by France and Saudi Arabia and attended by Turkiye at the United Nations Trusteeship Council in New York, United States on July 28, 2025 (photo: Anadolu Agency)
International

Saudi Arabia Urges Global Rejection of Israeli Aggression in Gaza

  • Tuesday, 26 August 2025 - 11:12 WIB
US President Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin (photo: Anadolu Agency)
America

Trump, Putin Hold Closed-Door Talks in Alaska on Ending Ukraine War

  • Saturday, 16 August 2025 - 06:00 WIB
The dead body of 11-month-old baby Zeyneb Abu Halib, who died due to malnutrition, is seen at the Nasser Hospital in Khan Yunis, Gaza, on July 25, 2025. (Photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNICEF: 13,000 Gaza Children Suffer Severe Malnutrition in July

  • Friday, 15 August 2025 - 08:00 WIB
Europe

Hundreds of UK Business Leaders Urge Government to Take Firm Stance on Israel

  • Friday, 22 August 2025 - 20:13 WIB
Death Toll of Journalists in Gaza Rises (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Israeli Strike Kills Another Palestinian Journalist in Gaza, Death Toll Rises to 239

  • Wednesday, 20 August 2025 - 08:19 WIB
Extremist Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque Under Heavy Israeli Police Protection (photo: Palinfo)
Palestine

Israeli Settlers Storm Al-Aqsa Mosque, Perform Talmudic Rituals

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 07:37 WIB
Asia

Tens of Thousands of Rohingya Mark Eight Years Since Genocide

  • Wednesday, 27 August 2025 - 13:20 WIB

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us