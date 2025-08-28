Sudan Reports 1,210 New Cholera Cases and 36 Deaths in One Week

Khartoum, MINA – Sudan’s Health Ministry announced on Tuesday that it recorded 1,210 new cholera infections and 36 deaths in just one week, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry stated that the latest figures bring the total number of cholera cases to 102,831, including 2,561 deaths, since the outbreak began in August 2024.

While infections have decreased in some states and increased in others, specific details were not provided.

The World Health Organization (WHO) confirmed earlier this month that cholera cases have been reported in all 18 states of Sudan.

The outbreak comes as Sudan continues to face a devastating civil war between the army and the Rapid Support Forces, which began in April 2023 and has killed tens of thousands and displaced millions. []

