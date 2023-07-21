Sudan Receive 37 Tonnes of Medical Aid from Arab League 

Select Language

A view of streets as clashes continue between the Sudanese Armed Forces and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) despite the agreement on cease fire in Khartoum, Sudan on April 30, 2023 [Ömer Erdem/Anadolu Agency]

Khartoum, MINA – Sudan on Thursday received 37 tonnes of medical aid donated by the Arab League, Anadolu news agency’s as quoted by Middle East Monitor.

The Sudanese official news agency, SUNA, reported that the medical aid, including medical supplies and life-saving medicines, arrived at Port Sudan International Airport onboard three Egyptian cargo planes.

The agency added that the donations come within the framework of a “joint Arab effort through the League of Arab States to support Sudan in its current circumstances.”

The relief planes were received by Sudanese Foreign Minister Ali Al-Sadiq and Egyptian Ambassador to Khartoum Hani Salah, according to the same source.

Al-Sadiq praised the Arab League’s efforts and positions in support of Sudan, and its directives to transfer this Arab support through Egyptian aviation.

Since 15 April, Sudan has witnessed battles between the Sudanese army and the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) paramilitary group, and the two sides exchange accusations of starting the fighting and committing violations during a series of armistices that did not succeed in ending the fighting.

As the fighting entered its fourth month, more than 3,000 people have been killed, most of them civilians, and about three million have been displaced, according to the United Nations. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

 

