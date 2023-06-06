Sudan: Darfur Declares ‘Disaster Zone’ Amid Violence

Darfur, MINA – Governor of Darfur region, western Sudan declared the area a “disaster zone” amid killings and looting, Anadolu Agency reported.

“Crimes continue to be committed against civilians at any time to protect civilians and fight crime,” said Minni Arko Minnawi on her Facebook account as quoted by the Middle East Monitor on Tuesday.

He said local residents in the towns of Kutum in North Darfur and El-Geneina in West Darfur were subjected to severe violations.

“We declare Darfur a disaster zone, and we call on the world to send humanitarian aid across borders and by all available means to save the people of the region,” he added.

On Sunday, at least 20 civilians were killed in an attack by gunmen on the city of Kutum, according to the Governor of North Darfur, Nimir Abdulrahman.

The governor did not rule out the attack being related to the ongoing clashes in Sudan between the Army and the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) group.

At least 863 civilians have been killed and thousands injured in clashes between the two military rivals since April 15, according to local medics.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than one million people have been internally displaced by the conflict. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)