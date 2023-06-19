Sudan: 17 Civilians Died as a Result of Airstrike in Khartoum

Khartoum, MINA – At least 17 civilians died, including five children, in an airstrike in southern Khartoum, according to Sudanese activists, Middle East Monitor reported on Monday.

The attack targeted a residential neighborhood on the outskirts of Mayo in the Sudanese capital late Saturday, the South Belt Emergency Room said in a statement. Eleven people were also injured in the attack.

It was not immediately clear who was behind the attack, but the paramilitary group Rapid Support Forces (RSF) said its fighters had shot down an aircraft that was attacking a residential neighborhood in south Khartoum. However there has been no comment from the Sudanese army on the RSF’s claims.

Previously, the army and the RSF agreed to a ceasefire for three days starting Sunday.

Sudan has been beset by fighting between the army and the RSF since April. Nearly 1,000 civilians were killed and thousands injured in the violence, according to local medics.

The International Organization for Migration (IOM) estimates that more than 2.2 million people are displaced by the current conflict. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)