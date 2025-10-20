SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Strong Winds Strike Four Indonesian Regions, BNPB Reports

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 2 hours ago

2 hours ago

Jakarta, MINA — Indonesia’s National Disaster Mitigation Agency (BNPB) reported four separate incidents of strong winds between October 15–20, 2025, highlighting rising weather risks during the seasonal transition.

The most severe occurred in Muara Rapak, Balikpapan Utara, East Kalimantan, on October 19 at around 2:30 a.m. local time, when heavy rain and strong winds caused a house to collapse. Two people (aged 43 and 15) were killed and two others seriously injured. Local authorities immediately conducted evacuation and cleanup operations.

In Bogor, West Java, strong winds struck Cijujung village on October 15 at 5:30 p.m., affecting ten households. Most damage was limited to roofs, and no casualties were reported. Residents carried out repairs independently.

In Karanganyar, Central Java (Kragan and Wonosari villages, Gondangrejo sub-district), on October 18 at 6:40 p.m., 13 houses, a school, and a place of worship sustained damage, with debris from fallen trees reported.

Meanwhile, in East Luwu, South Sulawesi (Kalosi and Libukang Mandiri villages, Towuti sub-district), strong winds on October 17 at 3:00 p.m. damaged 38 homes, one mosque, and a Hindu temple. Local officials provided immediate assistance and conducted damage assessments.

BNPB’s Head of Data, Information and Communications, Abdul Muhari, urged communities and local governments to increase vigilance. Recommended measures include trimming weak trees, reinforcing buildings, and preparing a three-day emergency kit.

“When strong winds and heavy rain strike, prioritise the safety of your family. Stay inside sturdy rooms, away from windows, and avoid vulnerable areas,” Abdul said.

Motorists were also advised to reduce speed, pull over during storms, and avoid sheltering under trees, billboards, or power poles.

BNPB stressed that community preparedness and swift local response are key to reducing risks during climate-sensitive periods such as seasonal transitions, when extreme weather events often intensify.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Strong Winds Strike Four Indonesian Regions, BNPB Reports

