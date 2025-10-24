Strong Winds, Landslides, and Floods Hit Multiple Regions Across Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – A series of natural disasters struck several regions in Indonesia between Wednesday (Oct. 22) and Thursday, including strong winds in Subang (West Java), a landslide in Blitar (East Java), and floods in Mojokerto (East Java), Aceh Barat, Aceh Jaya (Aceh Province), Siak (Riau Province), Jepara and Grobogan (Central Java).

In Subang Regency, West Java, heavy rain accompanied by strong winds hit the Bandung–Subang road in Ciater District around 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, killing two people identified as Waway (36) and Raka (20) when a structure collapsed.

“Joint teams and the Subang BPBD immediately carried out evacuation and debris clearing,” said Abdul Muhari, Head of the Disaster Data, Information and Communication Center at the National Disaster Management Agency (BNPB).

In Blitar Regency, East Java, a landslide occurred in Tulungrejo Village, Gandusari District, damaging several houses, public facilities, and an inter-village road. One family was directly affected and three people were injured, while one connecting road was cut off. The Blitar BPBD, together with local authorities, is conducting field assessments and providing emergency assistance.

In Mojokerto, also in East Java, floods swept through Warugunung Village in Pacet District, dragging a motorcyclist into the current. The victim was rescued safely, and floodwaters have since receded.

Meanwhile, heavy rain in Aceh Barat caused flooding that affected 305 households, or 993 people, leaving one person dead and more than 300 houses submerged. In neighboring Aceh Jaya, floods impacted 1,776 households, prompting local authorities to declare a state of emergency from October 20 to November 2, 2025. One village remains inundated with water levels reaching 30 to 60 centimeters.

In Riau Province, floods in Siak damaged around 1,529 homes and 10 hectares of plantation land, forcing 135 residents to evacuate. The local Health Office is monitoring the risk of post-flood diseases. In Central Java, strong winds in Jepara injured five residents who are currently receiving treatment at Batealit Health Center.

Further south in Grobogan Regency, Central Java, flooding has become a recurring problem following heavy rainfall and repeated embankment failures. The region’s geography—flanked by the Kapur and Kendeng Mountains and intersected by two major river basins, Jratun and Seluna—makes it highly prone to flooding during the rainy season. Earlier this week, floods inundated 21 villages across 11 districts, affecting more than 2,000 families and damaging hundreds of homes, agricultural fields, and infrastructure such as bridges and dikes.

Abdul Muhari emphasized that these events serve as a reminder of the growing impact of extreme weather patterns as Indonesia enters the rainy season.

“We call on residents to increase preparedness for floods, landslides, strong winds, and falling trees,” Abdul Muhari said.

The BNPB continues to coordinate with regional disaster agencies, the military, police, and local volunteers to carry out evacuations, infrastructure repairs, and cleanup efforts in affected areas across the country. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

