Storm Worsens Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza, Flooding Displacement Camps

Gaza, MINA – Heavy rains and strong winds have flooded dozens of tents sheltering displaced families in Gaza’s Al-Mawasi area, creating a “large-scale disaster” according to the Civil Defense, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

For the third consecutive day, a severe weather system has battered the coastal enclave, collapsing or blowing away thousands of tents and forcing families to seek shelter in destroyed, structurally unsafe buildings.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal renewed warnings about the risk of unstable buildings collapsing on occupants and described the situation as catastrophic.

“We have recorded a large-scale disaster caused by the storm that hit Gaza amid the massive destruction inflicted by Israel during two years of genocide,” he stated, appealing to the international community for urgent relief.

The storm compounds the suffering of approximately 1.5 million displaced Palestinians who already face severe shortages of basic necessities due to Israel’s ongoing blockade.

The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen amid a war that has killed over 69,000 people, mostly women and children, since October 2023.[]

