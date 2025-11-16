SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

ADVERTISEMENT

SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Storm Worsens Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza, Flooding Displacement Camps

sajadi Editor : Widi - 15 hours ago

15 hours ago

7 Views

Storm Worsens Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza, Flooding Displacement Camps (photo: PIC)
Storm Worsens Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza, Flooding Displacement Camps (photo: PIC)

Gaza, MINA – Heavy rains and strong winds have flooded dozens of tents sheltering displaced families in Gaza’s Al-Mawasi area, creating a “large-scale disaster” according to the Civil Defense, as cited by Anadolu Agency.

For the third consecutive day, a severe weather system has battered the coastal enclave, collapsing or blowing away thousands of tents and forcing families to seek shelter in destroyed, structurally unsafe buildings.

Gaza Civil Defense spokesman Mahmoud Basal renewed warnings about the risk of unstable buildings collapsing on occupants and described the situation as catastrophic.

“We have recorded a large-scale disaster caused by the storm that hit Gaza amid the massive destruction inflicted by Israel during two years of genocide,” he stated, appealing to the international community for urgent relief.

Also Read: Israeli Defense Ministry-Linked Group Facilitating Controversial Gaza Evacuation Flights

The storm compounds the suffering of approximately 1.5 million displaced Palestinians who already face severe shortages of basic necessities due to Israel’s ongoing blockade.

The humanitarian crisis continues to deepen amid a war that has killed over 69,000 people, mostly women and children, since October 2023.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: WHO Reports Over 900 Gazans Died Awaiting Medical Evacuation

Tagal-Mawasi blockade Civil Defense destroyed buildings displacement camps Gaza humanitarian crisis international relief Palestinian displacement storm

Other Related News

Recommendation for you

A covert, Israeli-linked network is allegedly facilitating costly and irregular evacuations of Palestinians from Gaza to South Africa. (Photo: via social media)
Palestine

Israeli Defense Ministry-Linked Group Facilitating Controversial Gaza Evacuation Flights

  • 29 minutes ago
Civilians in Gaza were killed by Israeli attacks (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

WHO Reports Over 900 Gazans Died Awaiting Medical Evacuation

  • 2 hours ago
Israeli attack on Gaza Kills Palestinian (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Israeli Airstrike Kills Palestinian in Gaza, Ceasefire Violations Continue

  • 13 hours ago
Storm Worsens Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza, Flooding Displacement Camps (photo: PIC)
Palestine

Storm Worsens Humanitarian Crisis in Gaza, Flooding Displacement Camps

  • 15 hours ago
Palestinian Football Team Plays Historic Friendly in Spain Amid Solidarity Display (photo: Wafa)
Europe

Palestinian Football Team Plays Historic Friendly in Spain Amid Solidarity Display

  • 18 hours ago
Winter and rain in Gaza tents (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

Heavy Rains Flood Tents, Deepen Misery for Displaced Palestinians in Gaza

  • 20 hours ago
Load More
Asia

International Red Cross Calls for Safe Corridors for Civilians in Sudan

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 17:40 WIB
Palestine

Ultra-Orthodox Parties Accuse Netanyahu of Deliberately Delaying Military Exemption Bill

  • Tuesday, 4 November 2025 - 14:30 WIB
International

YouTuber Ms. Rachel Wears Gaza Children’s Artwork Dress at Glamour Magazine Awards

  • Thursday, 6 November 2025 - 08:45 WIB
Asia

Indonesian Minister Urges Synergy Between Wasathiyah Islam and Chinese Wisdom

  • Wednesday, 12 November 2025 - 04:00 WIB
Winter and rain in Gaza tents (photo: Anadolu Agency)
Palestine

UNRWA Appeals for Shelter Materials as Winter Rains Flood Displacement Camps in Gaza

  • Saturday, 15 November 2025 - 21:00 WIB
Palestine

Unexploded Israeli Bombs in Gaza Reach 7,000 Tons

  • 12 hours ago
Civilians in Gaza were killed by Israeli attacks (photo: Wafa)
Palestine

WHO Reports Over 900 Gazans Died Awaiting Medical Evacuation

  • 2 hours ago
International

UNIFIL Condemns Israeli Tank Fire Targeting Peacekeepers in South Lebanon

  • 2 hours ago
Indonesia

Ground Movement Hits Central Java: Residents Evacuate, Dozens of Homes Damaged

  • Sunday, 16 November 2025 - 09:00 WIB
Palestine

Gaza Medical Team Identifies 97 of 330 Bodies Returned by Israel

  • 11 hours ago

Minanews Network

Login/Register

Click Here

  • Konten Premium
  • MINA TV
  • Mina Indonesia
  • Mina English
  • Mina Arabic
  • Mina Sport

News Channel

About Us