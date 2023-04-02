STISA-ABM Holds Public Lecture with Palestinian Ulama, Sheikh Omar Abdullah Syalah

Palestinian scholar, Sheikh Dr. Omar Abdullah Syalah giving the STISA-ABM Public Lecture with the theme "Secrets of Jewish Intelligence" at the An-Nubuwwah Mosque, the Shuffah Hizbullah Islamic Boarding School Complex and the Al-Fatah Al-Muhajirun Madrasah, Negararatu, Natar, South Lapung. (Photo: Habib/MINA)

Al-Muhajirun, South Lampung, MINA – Abdullah bin Mas’ud Al-Qur’an College of Al-Qur’an Studies (STISA-ABM) Online held a Public Lecture with the theme “Secrets of Jewish Intelligence” with the speaker of the Palestinian Ulama, Sheikh Dr. Omar Abdullah Syalah who is a Lecturer at the Islamic University of Gaza, Palestine.

The Public Lecture was held in a hybrid manner, with implementation at the An-Nubuwwah Mosque, Shuffah Hezbollah Islamic Boarding School and Madrasa Al-Fatah Lampung on Saturday night attended by all STISA-ABM students both online and offline.

Deputy Chairperson III for Student Affairs, Nur Kholid, MA in his remarks said the purpose of the public lecture was to find out why Palestine had not been able to escape from the clutches of the Israeli Zionists. Is it true because of the intelligence of the Zionists in managing world politics or is there another reason.

Sheikh Omar emphasized that the Jewish people were not intelligent because they were not human and did not even have morals. As explained in the Qur’an, the Jews, when their wives are menstruating, are abandoned, shunned, and don’t even want to eat together at the same table.

“Another example, they treat Palestinian prisoners with very cunning and cruel treatment. When the detainees arrived, all their clothes were removed and then they took pictures, then they were interrogated so that they would confess about how many Jews they had killed. It should be remembered that one of the characteristics of the Jews is broken promises,” he explained.

He continued, talking about intelligence between Muslims and Jews who are both “intelligent”, the difference is that the intelligence of the Jews is used to create programs to destroy Islam, not only outside but also from within and dominate the world.

“In order to launch and make their programs successful, by gathering personnel from various countries, assets, connections from heads of state of the world to prepare themselves for how they can return to the land promised by Allah,” he said.

This public lecture is within the framework of the Da’wah Safari with Aqsa Working Group (AWG). (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)