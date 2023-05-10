Statement of Jama’ah Muslimin Related to Israeli Zionist Attack on Gaza

Bogor, MINA – Jama’ah Muslimin (Hizbullah) as a forum for Muslims unity delivered a statement regarding the Zionist Israeli attack on the Gaza Strip in the second week of May 2023 which resulted in the martyrdom of 20 Palestinians and dozens of others were injured.

To MINA, Secretary of Jama’ah Muslimin, Agus Sudarmaji conveyed several things:

First, we strongly condemn the attack which lasted for days which was preceded by the dropping of powerful bombs from 40 Israeli planes and helicopter gunships on several areas of the Gaza Strip.

Even though the targets of the attack were the leaders of the Palestinian resistance groups, the Israeli Zionists had actually killed Palestinian civilians, including four children and four women.

Second, we question the Muslim community and all citizens of the world, “Until when will all of them remain silent in witnessing Israel’s tyranny against the Palestinian people?”

Third, especially to Muslims, we remind you about the obligations as fellow Muslims towards the Palestinian nation which one day they will surely be held accountable before Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala.

Fourth, we invite Muslims and all mankind on earth to open their eyes and hearts that why so many gifts that Allah has given such as natural resources, technology, large population, economic and political power and others if not used to defend the religion of Allah and help Muslims who are wronged.

Fifth, we urge all elements of the Islamic world to take real action in accordance with the guidance of Islamic law to defend the Palestinian people.

Sixth, all Palestinians are called upon to remain patient in the struggle and know that we always support you.

Rest assured that you will win, because Allah’s help is always with you and the Zionists will surely be destroyed as Allah has promised. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)