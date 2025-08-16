SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Starvation and Israeli Strikes Push Gaza Deaths Toward 62,000

sajadi Editor : Widi - 1 hour ago

1 hour ago

5 Views

Gaza Ministry of Health Reports 39 Martyred and 124 Wounded in Last 24 Hours (photo: Palinfo)
Gaza, MINA – At least 61,827 Palestinians have been killed in Israel’s military aggression on Gaza since October 2023, the Gaza Health Ministry said Friday, as relentless bombardment and famine continue to devastate the enclave, Anadolu Agency reported.

The ministry reported that 51 people were killed and 369 injured in the past 24 hours, raising the total number of wounded to 155,275 since the conflict began.

It also confirmed the death of a young girl from starvation and malnutrition, bringing the number of famine-related fatalities to 240, including 107 children, amid Israel’s ongoing blockade that has cut off food and medical supplies.

Civil defense teams are struggling to recover victims trapped under rubble or left in the streets, hampered by severe shortages of rescue equipment.

Also Read: Aid Trucks to Gaza Still Stalled at Rafah Border

Since March 18, when Israel resumed its aggression after breaking a cease-fire and prisoner exchange agreement, 10,300 Palestinians have been killed and 43,234 wounded.

The ministry further noted that Israeli forces continue targeting civilians seeking humanitarian aid. In the past day alone, 17 were killed and 250 wounded. Since May 27, Israeli forces have killed 1,898 Palestinians and injured 14,113 more while they tried to access aid.

Israel’s siege, which intensified in March with the closure of all crossings, has plunged Gaza’s 2.4 million residents into famine, disease, and the collapse of basic services. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Gaza Civil Defense Demands 1,000 Aid Trucks Daily

