Starmer and Trump Voice Joint Call for Gaza Peace Amid UK Recognition Debate

London, MINA – British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and US President Donald Trump stressed their shared commitment to peace in Gaza during a joint news conference in Buckinghamshire on Thursday, as the UK moves closer to recognizing a Palestinian state, Anadolu Agency reported.

Starmer described the humanitarian situation in Gaza as “intolerable,” emphasizing the need for both peace and a roadmap toward a resolution in the Middle East. He reiterated the UK’s call for the release of hostages and the entry of humanitarian aid into the enclave.

“We absolutely agree on the need for peace and a road map, because the situation in Gaza is intolerable,” Starmer said alongside Trump.

The British leader rejected claims that the timing of recognizing Palestinian statehood was linked to Trump’s state visit. “The timing has nothing to do with the visit,” he argued.

In July, Starmer pledged that Britain would recognize Palestinian statehood at the UN General Assembly in September unless Israel took “substantive steps” to improve the humanitarian situation in Gaza and agree to a ceasefire. On Wednesday, The i Paper reported that the announcement is expected this weekend after Trump departs the UK.

Turning to the Russia-Ukraine war, Starmer said Western allies must increase pressure on Russian President Vladimir Putin, citing recent Russian attacks in Ukraine and a drone incursion into Poland as evidence of “recklessness.” He underlined the need for strong security guarantees for Kyiv after any ceasefire.

“One of my long concerns here has been that whilst we talk about a ceasefire and we all want a ceasefire, and we talk about what might happen after a ceasefire, we mustn’t forget that Ukraine needs our support,” he added. []

