Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh: Barcelona Beat Real Madrid 3-1

Riyadh, MINA – Gavi scored one goal and made two assists as Barcelona’s young stars dominated Real Madrid to win the Spanish Super Cup trophy in Riyadh with a 3-1 win.

Barcelona won the El Clasico match which was held at the King Fahd Stadium on Monday. Blaugrana won with a score of 3-1. Barcelona finally won its first trophy with Xavi Hernandez.

Gavi the 2022 Golden Boy put his team in front with a great finish, after Robert Lewandowski found him in the penalty area, then he was on hand to score in the first half.

Frenkie de Jong pushed the ball to Gavi down the left flank and the 18 year old played the ball to Lewandowski to score at the far post.

Midway through the second half the margins increased to three as Gavi once again crossed at the far post where Pedri was there to score.

Karim Benzema pulled one back for Real Madrid in injury time, bringing Barcelona 3-1 as champions. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)