Spain to Take Israel to ICC Over Global Sumud Flotilla ‘Hijacking’

Madrid, MINA – The Spanish government announced it will pursue legal action at the International Criminal Court (ICC) concerning the mistreatment of its citizens during the Israeli attack on the Global Sumud Flotilla aid convoy.

Spain’s Interior Minister, Fernando Grande-Marlaska, stated on Monday that the government would explore potential legal steps following reports of physical and psychological torture against Spanish activists detained in Israel.

“I am concerned as a minister, as a Spanish citizen, and as a human being about any violation of rights. However, for this, we have the legal avenues of the International Criminal Court and also the Spanish national courts,” Marlaska told the television station TVE.

He affirmed that criminal responsibility for the treatment of the victims would be sought through both national and international legal mechanisms. Marlaska also highlighted that the seizure of the vessels in international waters constituted a violation of international law, as it amounted to an illegal deprivation of liberty.

The Global Sumud Flotilla comprised over 40 ships carrying more than 400 activists from 47 countries. The convoy, which had departed from Barcelona a month earlier, was illegally attacked and seized by the Israeli Navy approximately 80 nautical miles (148 kilometers) from the Gaza Strip last week. All activists were subsequently abducted in international waters and forcibly taken to Ashdod Port, Israel, before being transferred to prison.

Marlaska added that the government’s top priority was ensuring the safe return of the last 28 Spanish activists to their home country. He further asserted that the Spanish government would be proactive by filing a case with the ICC to defend the rights of both Spanish and other citizens who were victims.

“It is time to respond from a legal standpoint. The Spanish government has stated from the beginning that it will take this case to the International Criminal Court,” he said.

He also confirmed that the Spanish Attorney General’s Office has opened an official investigation into the alleged human rights violations and war crimes committed by Israel.

Meanwhile, several Spanish activists who arrived in Madrid on Sunday evening, including former Barcelona Mayor Ada Colau, recounted inhumane treatment during their detention. They claimed they were denied access to lawyers and family, were not given drinking water, and some were even deprived of essential medication, such as insulin, for the first three days of detention.

The activists also reported being stripped of sleep, transferred between cells, and threatened with dogs by armed officers. “We were treated worse than animals,” said one of them.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

