Spain Scraps $325 Million Missile Deal with Israel in Protest of Gaza War

Madrid, MINA – Spain’s Ministry of Defense has scrapped a $325 million deal to purchase Spike anti-tank missiles from Israeli weapons manufacturer Rafael, according to Spanish daily Ara. The move marks another escalation in diplomatic tensions between Madrid and Tel Aviv over the ongoing Israeli operations in Gaza.

Rafael stated it has not yet received formal notification of the cancellation. However, the reported decision follows Spain’s increasing criticism of Israel’s actions in Gaza and its outspoken support for Palestinian rights.

On May 29, Spain alongside Ireland, Slovenia, and Norway issued a joint statement calling for international recognition of the State of Palestine and urging full Palestinian membership at the United Nations. The declaration emphasized that official recognition of Palestine is a vital step toward achieving a just and lasting peace in the region.

In their joint statement, the four countries emphasized that their position not only reflects their political support, but also reaffirms their strong commitment to a two-state solution, international law, and compliance with United Nations resolutions.

Earlier, on May 25, Spanish Foreign Minister José Manuel Albares told reporters that Spain would push for the “immediate suspension” of the EU-Israel Association Agreement. He also urged European Union partners to adopt an arms embargo against Israel.

“We must do everything possible and consider every measure to stop this war,” Albares told France Info, ahead of a major summit hosted in Spain, bringing together representatives from 20 countries and key international organizations.

The summit aims to demand an immediate ceasefire and reignite global momentum for a two-state solution.[]

