South African Parliament Passes Historical Resolution Downgrades Embassy in Occupied Israel

Cape Town, MINA – South Africa’s National Freedom Party (NFP) said it was very happy that the draft resolution to downgrade the South African embassy’s rating on the Israeli occupation had been passed by Parliament.

“This is a historic moment for our country and demonstrates our unwavering commitment to justice, human rights and freedoms,” said NFP MP Ahmed Munzoor Shaik Emam, who sponsored the resolution.

“This is a moment that Madiba (an honorary title for the founding father of South Africa, Nelson Mandela) would be proud to do. He always said our freedom is not complete without Palestine freedom. Today we are taking a step closer to achieving freedom for Palestinians,” he said.

The NFP thanked all the political parties that supported the resolution, including the African National Congress (ANC), Movement for Democratic Unity (UDM), Fighters for Economic Freedom (EFF), African Independent Congress (AIC), PAC, and Al Jamaah.

“We thank them for their commitment and willingness to defend human rights and justice,” he said.

“As an NFP – a political party with only two seats in parliament – ​​we must ensure that this resolution becomes Government policy. We can no longer stand idly by while Palestinian human rights are trampled on,” added Shaik Emam.

“By passing this resolution, we are sending a strong message to the world that South Africa remains a beacon of hope and a shining example of what is possible when we collectively pursue a more just and equal world,” he said.

“This resolution demands accountability from the Israeli occupation. This is a bold move that demonstrates our commitment as a nation to justice, human rights and freedom. The Israeli occupation was built through expelling, killing, and injuring Palestinians and maintaining their grip on power. They have instituted Apartheid to control and manage Palestinians. The establishment of Apartheid by the Israeli occupation is against international law and is a violation of the human rights of Palestinians,” he emphasized.

“As South Africans, we refuse to sit idly by while Apartheid reigns supreme,” added Shaik Emam.

While many would argue that downgrading the South African embassy in the Israeli occupation would undermine its ability to act as a neutral mediator in the conflict, the NFP said it believed neutrality was not an option in the face of oppression and human rights abuses.

This sentiment was best expressed by Archbishop Desmond Tutu who said: “If you are neutral in situations of injustice, you have chosen the side of the oppressor.”

The NFP also thanks all South Africans who supported this resolution and demonstrated their commitment to human rights and justice. “Through the collective efforts of all of us, we can have a positive impact on the world and create a better future for all,” he said. (T/RE1)

