Some 740 Israeli Soldiers Killed, 4,881 others Injured since Israeli Aggression on Gaza 

Gaza, MINA – Israeli military figures released by the occupation army showed that some 740 soldiers have been killed and 4,881 others injured since the outbreak of the Gaza conflict on Oct. 7, 2023.

The Israeli army said Tuesday that at least 23 more soldiers were injured in clashes in the Gaza Strip and Lebanon in the last 24 hours, Anadolu Agency reports.

Israel has launched a brutal offensive on the Gaza Strip following a Hamas attack last year, killing nearly 42,400 people, mostly women and children, and injuring over 99,000 others.

The conflict has spread to Lebanon, with Israel launching deadly strikes across the country, which have killed more than 1,500 people and injured over 4,500 others since Sept. 23.

Despite international warnings that the Middle East region was on the brink of a regional war amid Israel’s relentless attacks on Gaza and Lebanon, Tel Aviv expanded the conflict by launching on Oct. 1 a ground invasion into southern Lebanon. (T/RE1/P2)

