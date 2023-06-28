Smart Tech Smooths the Way for Hajj Pilgrims

Muzdalifah, MINA – Saudi authorities have turned to artificial intelligence to help manage and monitor crowds during the 2023 Hajj season, Arab News reported.

In collaboration with the Saudi Data and Artificial AI Authority, the Ministry of Interior is utilizing AI to ensure safe and efficient movement of pilgrims and vehicles during Hajj.

A Twitter post by the MoI showed how the ministry and SDAIA are making use of modern technology to monitor the movement of pilgrims within Makkah and its holy sites.

Technology being exploited includes the Sawaher and Baseer portals, which ensure security control at Makkah entry points. The technology also includes an advanced data analysis application.

The portals and the application, in addition to AI-driven surveillance cameras, also aim to monitor the pilgrims movement and control the mass management process.

Smart technology ensures a smooth and secure Hajj season in support of one of the Saudi Vision 2030 programs, which aims to enhance the pilgrims’ experience.(T/R3/RE1)

