Six-year-old Palestinian Child Assaulted by Israeli Settlers at Masafer Yatta

Hebron, MINA – A Palestinian child Sunday suffered from bruises after he was physically assaulted by Israeli settlers in the area of Masafer Yatta, south of the occupied West Bank city of Hebron, local sources said, WAFA reported.

Osama Makhamra, an activist, said that a group of settlers brutally beat up six-year-old Ameen Dawoudin in the aforementioned area shortly after they assaulted his family and siblings while they were grazing their livestock.

Israeli settlers continue to harass and assault Palestinian shepherds in Masafer Yatta, damaging their crops and water wells.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)