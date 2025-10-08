Six Global Sumud Flotilla Activists Still Detained by Israel

Tel Aviv, MINA – Six international activists from the aid armada heading to Gaza, the Global Sumud Flotilla, remain in Israeli custody, according to a statement from the Israeli legal center, Adalah.

“Six participants who were aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was illegally intercepted and detained en route to Gaza amidst the ongoing genocide, are still being held by Israel,” Adalah said in its statement, quoted by Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

The legal center identified the detained activists as nationals of Norway, Morocco, and Spain. They affirmed that they will continue to demand the immediate release of the activists.

Adalah also reported that its team of lawyers has submitted a request to the Israeli authorities to visit the detainees if they are still in custody.

Israeli media previously reported that authorities extended the detention of the Spanish activist, Reyes Rigo Cervilla, for one week.

On Tuesday morning, Israeli authorities had already deported more than 130 activists via Jordan.

Last week, the Israeli Navy intercepted and seized the armada, which consisted of more than 40 ships sailing toward Gaza to challenge Israel’s illegal blockade. More than 470 activists from over 50 countries were detained during the operation.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million residents, for almost 18 years.

Since October 2023, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 67,100 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of whom are women and children, rendering the territory nearly uninhabitable.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

