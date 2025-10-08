SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Six Global Sumud Flotilla Activists Still Detained by Israel

shibgotulhaq Editor : Sajadi - 6 hours ago

6 hours ago

11 Views

The condition of the seconds before one of the flotilla's main ships, Alma, when it was dangerously approached by an Israeli Zionist occupation warship and its communication system was disabled, Wednesday (10/1/2025). (Photo: GSF)

Tel Aviv, MINA – Six international activists from the aid armada heading to Gaza, the Global Sumud Flotilla, remain in Israeli custody, according to a statement from the Israeli legal center, Adalah.

“Six participants who were aboard the Global Sumud Flotilla, which was illegally intercepted and detained en route to Gaza amidst the ongoing genocide, are still being held by Israel,” Adalah said in its statement, quoted by Anadolu Agency on Wednesday.

The legal center identified the detained activists as nationals of Norway, Morocco, and Spain. They affirmed that they will continue to demand the immediate release of the activists.

Adalah also reported that its team of lawyers has submitted a request to the Israeli authorities to visit the detainees if they are still in custody.

Also Read: Israeli Navy Attacks Freedom Flotilla’s Ships Bound for Gaza in International Waters

Israeli media previously reported that authorities extended the detention of the Spanish activist, Reyes Rigo Cervilla, for one week.

On Tuesday morning, Israeli authorities had already deported more than 130 activists via Jordan.

Last week, the Israeli Navy intercepted and seized the armada, which consisted of more than 40 ships sailing toward Gaza to challenge Israel’s illegal blockade. More than 470 activists from over 50 countries were detained during the operation.

Israel has imposed a blockade on Gaza, home to nearly 2.4 million residents, for almost 18 years.

Also Read: Australian Activists Report Beatings and Humiliation by Israeli Forces After Gaza Flotilla Raid

Since October 2023, Israeli airstrikes have killed more than 67,100 Palestinians in Gaza, the majority of whom are women and children, rendering the territory nearly uninhabitable.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

Also Read: Spain to Take Israel to ICC Over Global Sumud Flotilla ‘Hijacking’

