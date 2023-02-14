SIRIM Berhad Malaysia Opens Opportunities for Research Collaboration, Development with Indonesia

Jakarta, MINA – The national industrial research and quality institute under the Malaysian Ministry of International Trade and Industry, SIRIM Berhad, opens potential opportunities for comprehensive collaboration to conduct research and find joint technologies, as well as develop standards and activities for Indonesia-Malaysia conformity assessment.

“This cooperation is in order to provide the required standards, including for the need for risk-based business licensing which is beneficial for the purposes of exporting Malaysian products to Indonesia and vice versa,” said Senior Vice President of SIRIM Berhad Mohd Azanuddin to MINA on Monday.

He explained that SIRIM Berhad, which was appointed to manage or think-tank for standard development in Malaysia, has a focus on cooperation in terms of standard development, standard implementation and metrology activities.

“SIRIM is interested in collaborating with think-tank institutions to set standards such as associations, universities, the media and others,” said Azanuddin.

This statement was also conveyed by Mohd Azanuddin when meeting the General Leader of the MINA News Agency Arief Rahman after leading the delegation to hold an audience meeting with the Indonesian Chamber of Commerce and Industry in Jakarta some time ago.

He also called for the cooperation of media people in Indonesia, especially with the MINA News Agency, as an international news agency that publishes news in three languages ​​(Indonesian, English and Arabic) with SIRIM Berhad in order to help increase literacy in building a brighter future for the world.

“The mass media has an important role in the development of communication in various aspects of people’s lives, including in technology research and the development of industrial standards,” added Azanuddin.

SIRIM Berhad, previously known as Standard and Industrial Research Institute of Malaysia (SIRIM), is a quality and standards related organization from Malaysia.

The visit of the SIRIM Berhad delegation to Indonesia was accompanied by strategic partner Geo Artha International (M) Sdn Bhd, Malaysia’s international marketing agency.

The SIRIM Berhad delegation consisted of SIRIM CEO Rafidah Mokhdar, Director Norshidah Baharuddin, Head Roslina Harun, accompanied by CEO Geo Artha International Zuraini Hasanuddin and COO Zuber Bakri.

SIRIM CEO Rafidah Mokhdar, SIRIM operates as a leading institution for the development of technology and quality solutions that focus on industrial research, technology development and commercialization. In addition to certification, testing and inspection activities; measurement and calibration; industry standard research and development; technology-based entrepreneurship; to Design Consultation.

“The SIRIM Berhad Industrial Engagement Program offers a variety of technology applications and services in an effort to increase the productivity of industry and entrepreneurs in Malaysia,” he concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)