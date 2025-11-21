Singapore Sanctions Four Israelis Over Violence Against Palestinians in West Bank

Singapore, MINA – Singapore on Friday announced financial sanctions and entry bans against four Israeli individuals for their involvement in violent acts targeting Palestinians in the occupied West Bank.

In a statement, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs said that Meir Mordechai Ettinger, Elisha Yered, Ben-Zion Gopstein, and Baruch Marzel had engaged in “egregious acts of extremist violence against Palestinians in the West Bank.”

The ministry stressed that such actions are unlawful and undermine prospects for a two-state solution, reiterating Singapore’s longstanding position that Israeli settlements in the West Bank are illegal under international law. It added that the presence and expansion of these settlements “will make it much harder to arrive at a viable two-State solution.”

“As a firm supporter of international law and the two-State solution, Singapore opposes any unilateral attempts to change facts on the ground through acts which are illegal under international law,” the statement said, calling on Israel to curb settler violence and hold perpetrators accountable.

Violence in the occupied West Bank has surged since the Gaza war began in October 2023. More than 1,076 Palestinians have been killed and 10,700 injured by Israeli forces and settlers, while over 20,500 people have been arrested.

In July, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territory illegal and calling for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

