Shtayyeh Urges UNICEF to Hold Accountability for Actors in Shot Dead Palestinian Boy

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Mohammed Shtayyeh asked UNICEF to hold the perpetrators of Israeli crimes accountable without any chance of impunity. This was quoted from Wafa on Monday.

The Prime Minister said this in condemnation of the killing of 14-year-old Palestinian boy Qusai Radwan Waked in the Israeli military attack on Jenin last Sunday.

Shtayyeh said, “Waked lost his life and his blood was shed by the weapons of organized terrorism carried out by the Israeli army against the Palestinians in the Israeli attack on Jenin because of the sense of impunity they [the Israeli army] enjoys.”

Waked was shot in his stomach, and was rushed to the hospital but his life was not saved.

The Prime Minister extends his sincere sympathies and condolences to the Waked family. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)