Shtayyeh: It’s Time To Face Illegal Settlers With People’s Resistance

Al-Quds, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh, during his visit on Wednesday to the city of Hawara in the northern West Bank, where Israeli settlers recently carried out violent attacks, said it was time to confront the illegal Israeli settlers through the resistance of the Palestinian people.

Quoted from Wafa on Thursday, Shtayyeh held a review after thousands of Israeli illegal settlers invaded on Sunday night by burning hundreds of houses and vehicles and attacking Palestinian residents.

He told journalists that the formation of people’s protection committees in villages, towns and refugee camps is a real response to what Israeli settlers have done to Palestinians.

He said what happened in Hawara was just one of a series of Israeli crimes that took place in various areas of Palestine.

“Settlers are a tool (of the Israeli occupation) as executors of the occupation’s crimes protected by its forces,” said Prime Minister Shtayyeh.

He also said his government would make every effort to meet the needs of the residents of Hawara, given the severe damage done to their homes, properties and businesses as a result of the Israeli settlers’ acts of damage. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)