Shtayyeh Condemns Massacre in Jenin, Affirms Resistance Continues Until Independence

Ramallah, MINA  – Palestinian Prime Minister, Mohammad Shtayyeh condemned the terrible massacre perpetrated by the Israeli occupation forces in the Jenin camp on Tuesday which claimed the lives of six Palestinians as well as several injuries, in addition to the targeting of houses and the destruction of property.

Shtayyeh also said that the Palestinians will continue their struggle until they get their freedom and independence.

Shtayyeh called on the US government to intervene to stop the massacres in Palestinian cities, villages and refugee camps, where dozens of people have been killed, without trial.

“I call on the International Human Rights Organization to condemn this crime, as well as to the occupying authorities to take full responsibility for it and all the crimes committed, and not let the perpetrators go unpunished,” he continued.

Shtayyeh emphasized the right of the Palestinian people to continue their resistance struggle by ending the occupation and gaining freedom and establishing an independent state with Jerusalem as its capital. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

