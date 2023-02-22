Shtayyeh: Attack on Nablus, Organized Terrorism

Ramallah, MINA – Palestinian Prime Minister Muhammad Shtayyeh condemned the Israeli occupation’s continued aggression against the Palestinian people in the city of Nablus, which today on Wednesday resulted in the martyrdom of six people and the wounding of around 71 others.

Quoted from Wafa, Shtayyeh described the aggression as organized terrorism in which the Israeli occupation seeks to export its internal crisis to the Palestinian territories.

Shtayyeh called on the United Nations to stop the double standard policy that encourages the Israeli occupation to continue its aggression against the Palestinian people.

Shtayyeh paid respects to the Palestinians in the city of Nablus, who have never stopped making sacrifices throughout the years of struggle.

He stressed that nothing done to the Palestinian people will prevent them from continuing the legitimate struggle to achieve the goals of freedom.

“End of the occupation, and establishment of an independent Palestinian state, with Jerusalem as its capital,” he said. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)