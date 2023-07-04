Shortage of Food Supplies in Jenin as a Result of Ongoing Israeli Aggression

Jenin, MINA – The head of the Jenin Chamber of Commerce and Industry, Ammar Abu Bakr, said today that the city suffers from a great shortage of food supplies as a result of the ongoing Israeli siege and aggression on Jenin and its refugee camp, Wafa reported on Tuesday.

Abu Bakr said that the occupation army prevented pharmacies and bakeries from working, in addition to preventing merchants from providing people with basic materials.

The army also prevented the entry of food supplies through the Jalama crossing, which exacerbated the suffering and caused the depletion of a large portion of the food supplies in the shops.

The Palestinian Health Ministry confirmed at least ten people had been killed and more than 100 wounded in Jenin, 20 of them critically including a Palestinian boy shot in the head by an Israeli soldier this morning.

For more than a year, Israeli raids of cities such as Jenin have become a daily occurrence, with rampages by illegal Jewish settler mobs angainst Palestinian villages increasing in frequency and ferocity. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)