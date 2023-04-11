Shooting in Orlando US Kills Three People

Illustration: US police lock down the scene of a shooting at Central Visual and Performing Arts High Schools in St Louis, Missouri in 2022. (AP)

Orlando, MINA – Florida authorities, United States of America, reported that three people, including one child, were killed in a deadly shooting in Orlando.

The shooting occurred at 02:25 local time on Sunday and was identified as a suspected domestic violence incident by police, Al Mayadeen reported.

“The suspect came out of the house and shot the officer who returned fire,” the police said, stressing that “the suspect was taken to hospital and confirmed dead.”

The 29-year-old suspect shot and killed three people in all, according to Orlando police.

“When they entered the house they found three people with gunshot wounds. One child was taken by officers to a local hospital. Three people are confirmed dead,” the police added.

Mayor of Orlando Buddy Dyer has sent his condolences to the families of the victims.

Just days after the Nashville school killings, the Florida Republican-led legislature passed a statement allowing gun owners to carry firearms and guns without a state permit. It was approved by Governor Ron DeSantis.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, the mass shooting that occurred at the Nashville Covenant school was one of more than 144 mass shootings in the US this year so far. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)