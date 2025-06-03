Shocking Stats: Over 50% of Indonesia’s Poverty Concentrated in 3 Provinces

Jakarta, MINA – Poverty in Indonesia continues to pose a serious challenge, with Java Island emerging as the epicenter. The provinces of West Java, Central Java, and East Java alone account for more than 52% of the country’s total impoverished population.

“Demographics are the primary driver. These three provinces, due to their large populations and high density, contribute the most to Indonesia’s overall poverty numbers,” said Nurhadi, Chair of the Indonesian Social Development Association on Monday.

He explained that rapid population growth and urban crowding have put immense pressure on job markets, housing availability, and access to essential public services.

“This challenge is compounded by unbalanced urbanization, cities are growing faster than infrastructure can keep up, creating new pockets of poverty, especially in smaller urban centers,” he added.

Also Read: Deadly Landslide in Mount Kuda, Cirebon: 20 Confirmed Dead, 5 Still Missing

Nurhadi also pointed to historical development gaps as a cause of entrenched, intergenerational poverty. “Decades of unequal regional development have created long-standing social and economic disparities that persist to this day.”

He urged the government to shift from short-term relief efforts to long-term, integrated empowerment strategies aimed at breaking the poverty cycle.

“Assistance must be more than charity. It must empower. Only then can we sustainably improve the quality of life in poverty-affected areas,” he said.

Nurhadi concluded by calling for systemic policy reforms that focus on structural change and inclusive development across the most affected provinces.[]

Also Read: 30 Qurban Animals Collected, AWG Encourages More Contributions for Gaza and Al-Quds

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)