Sheikh Zayed Solo Mosque Opened on 28 February 2023

Surakarta, MINA – The Sheikh Zayed Solo Mosque which was inaugurated on November 14 2022 will soon be opened to the public. The inauguration of the opening of the mosque which is a symbol of friendship between Indonesia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) is planned to be held on 28 February 2023.

As part of the preparations for the opening, the Zayed Higher Organization for People of Determination (ZHO) launched a humanitarian initiative by donating 160 units of rehal Al-Quran to the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Solo, Central Java. A total of 150 units are in the form of small-sized Rehal Al-Quran and 10 others are large in size.

ZHO, based in Abu Dhabi, is an organization engaged in efforts to provide education, rehabilitation and therapy services to support individuals with special needs.

Rehal is a special small bench where you put the Quran you want to read.

UAE Ambassador to Indonesia Abdulla Salem al-Dhaheri said the rehal was made by ZHO-assisted persons with disabilities.

“This humanitarian initiative is in line with the direction of the UAE government’s policy to integrate persons with disabilities into society in collaboration with the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Solo. This initiative aims to empower people with disabilities and support local industries with the trademark ‘Lebah’,” explained Abdulla Salem.

According to Abdulla Salem al-Dhaheri, this initiative shows an increase in good bilateral relations between the UAE and Indonesia in various sectors.

“The improvement of good relations cannot be separated from the vision and direction of the Emirati leaders, considering that Indonesia is an important strategic partner country for the Arab Emirates,” he said.

Meanwhile, Secretary General of ZHO Abdullah Abdul-Aali Al-Humaidan expressed his pride for the humanitarian contributions made by people with disabilities, especially the initiative to make Al-Quran rehals for the Sheikh Zayed Mosque in Solo.

Al-Humaidan emphasized that the initiative is in line with the mission of the UAE government in spreading human brotherhood which calls for peace and development.

Head of the Sheikh Zayed Mosque Center in Solo Dr. Sultan Faisal Al-Remeithi appreciated ZHO’s humanitarian initiative in empowering people with disabilities.

Al-Remeithi expressed his pride for this collaboration which will further enhance the role of the Sheikh Zayed Solo Mosque in serving all levels of society as well as empowering persons with disabilities to realize active participation in society.

The Sheikh Zayed Grand Mosque in Surakarta was inaugurated by the President of the Republic of Indonesia Joko Widodo and the President of the UAE Mohamed Bin Zayed Al-Nahyan on November 14, 2022.

As a follow up, on January 12, 2023, the two parties signed an agreement on the joint management of the Sheikh Zayed Solo Great Mosque.

The agreement was signed by the Director General of Islamic Guidance at the Ministry of Religion, Kamaruddin Amin and the Chancellor of Muhammad Bin Zayed University of the UAE, Khaled Salem Al-Yabhouni Al-Dhahrei in Solo. (T/RE1)

