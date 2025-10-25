SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Sheikh Sabri Warns of Imminent Threat to Al-Aqsa Mosque Amid Israeli Excavations

3 hours ago

3 hours ago

9 Views

Al-Quds, MINA – Sheikh Ekrima Sabri, the preacher of Al-Aqsa Mosque and head of the Higher Islamic Council in Jerusalem, has issued a grave warning regarding the escalating threat posed by ongoing Israeli excavations beneath and around the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound.

Sheikh Sabri described the excavations as part of a “systematic campaign” aimed at erasing the historical and Islamic identity of the mosque, while the international community remains largely silent.

“The occupation is rapidly constructing infrastructure that undermines the foundations of the mosque, causing serious cracks in its walls and courtyards,” he said, warning that such actions are part of a broader plan to Judaize the site and eventually build the so-called ‘Temple’ on its ruins.

His remarks came as tens of thousands of Palestinian worshipers gathered for Friday prayers at Al-Aqsa Mosque. A special funeral prayer in absentia was held for the martyrs of Gaza and the West Bank who were killed during Israel’s ongoing military aggression.

Despite heavy military restrictions, thousands of worshipers from Jerusalem and across the Palestinian territories managed to reach the mosque, reaffirming their right to worship and their determination to remain steadfast in defending Al-Aqsa.

Meanwhile, Israeli occupation forces tightened restrictions across Occupied Jerusalem, setting up metal barriers at the entrances to the Old City and the mosque compound. Dozens of young men were detained, their IDs confiscated, and many were prevented from entering the mosque — measures widely viewed as part of Israel’s continuing policy of oppression against Palestinians and worshipers at Al-Aqsa.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

