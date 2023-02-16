Sheikh Ikrimah Sabri Calls for Protection for Palestinian Prisoners

Jerusalem, MINA – The blessed Khatib of Al-Aqsa Mosque, Sheikh Ikrimah Sabri, called for the protection of prisoners and detainees from the aggression and injustice of the Zionist occupation. This was quoted from Palinfo on Thursday.

Sheikh Sabri said, in his statement, “Institutions that claim to protect human rights must open their eyes and stop this injustice,” he said.

Sheikh Sabri stressed that the attack on prisoners in the prisons of the occupation is the pinnacle of injustice, and a violation of all laws and customs of humanity.

He pointed out that the Zionist collective punishment policy is not new to the Palestinian people, and emphasized that the escalation of this policy is a clear proof of the hatred of the occupation.

Palestinian prisoners began to implement defiance measures; in response to the occupation authorities’ announcement of their intention to implement the measures of the extremist minister, Itamar Ben Gvir.

The Supreme National Emergency Committee of the Palestinian Prisoners’ Movement said in a statement that whoever decides to fight prisoners with a piece of bread and water will respond with a fight for freedom or martyrdom.

The prisoners of “Nafha” prison started the first step of protest, according to the plan approved by the Supreme Emergency Committee, represented in the closing section, disrupted aspects of prison life, and did not come out for security checks.

Ben Gvir recently decided to regulate bath times, and to reduce the amount of water available to prisoners at the “Nafha” and “Gilboa” prisons.

The Higher Emergency Committee for the Movement of Prisoners announced a series of measures starting with disobedience and ending with an open hunger strike planned for the start of Ramadan. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)