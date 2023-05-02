Select Language

Several Palestinians Suffocate by Tear Gas in Jenin-Area Confrontations

Photo: WAFA

Jenin, MIINA – A number of Palestinians suffocated by tear gas fired at them by Israeli forces during confrontations that broke out this evening in the village of Rummanah, west of Jenin, in the north of the occupied West Bank, according to security sources, WAFA reported.

Sources told WAFA Israeli army stormed the said village and detained a young youth after raiding his family home, spurring clashes with residents.

Forces attacked residents with stun grenades and tear gas canisters, causing several people to suffocate. They were treated at the scene.

The village of Rummanah is subjected to almost daily Israeli military raids and the erection of flying checkpoints throughout its streets.(T/R3/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA) 

