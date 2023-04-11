Several Israeli Ministers Join March in West Bank, Demand Settlement Legalization

A number of Israeli ministers join the march in the West Bank, demanding the legalization of settlements (photo: Wafa)

West Bank, MINA – A number of Israeli ministers and parliamentarians on Monday, joined the march to demand the legalization of illegal settlement construction in the occupied West Bank.

The far-right National Security Minister Itamar Ben-Gvir, Finance Minister Bezalel Smotrich and the head of the Shomron Regional Council, the body in charge of settlement blocs in the West Bank, Yossi Dagan and 20 MPs participated in the march.

Participants marched towards Mount Sbeih near the town of Beita, south of Nablus, where the illegal Evyatar outpost was set up, according to an Anadolu Agency reporter.

“We are here to say ‘the Jewish people are strong’,” said Ben-Gvir.

Last month, Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu delayed a decision on the fate of the illegal outpost.

The outpost was built by Israeli settlers in May 2021 near Nablus.

The rally was held amid heightened tensions across the Palestinian territories after Israeli police last week forcibly removed worshipers from inside the Al-Aqsa Mosque compound in occupied East Jerusalem.

Some 650,000 illegal Israeli settlers live in 164 settlements and 116 outposts in the West Bank, including in occupied East Jerusalem.

Under international law, all Jewish settlements in the occupied territories are considered illegal. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)