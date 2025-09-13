Several Indonesian Withdraw from Global Sumud Flotilla Voyage, Reaffirms Continued Humanitarian Commitment

Tunis, MINA – The Indonesian delegation has officially withdrawn from the Global Sumud Flotilla 2025 voyage, despite initially being one of the largest contributors to the international humanitarian mission aimed at breaking the blockade on Gaza.

The decision was made for technical and security reasons after nearly two weeks of preparation in Tunis, Tunisia.

Despite the withdrawal, the efforts of international volunteers and activists to open a humanitarian corridor through the Mediterranean Sea to deliver aid to the Gaza Strip will continue.

The flotilla is scheduled to resume its voyage either on Saturday or Sunday after mechanical checks, weather evaluations, and participant readiness have been declared safe.

The decision was announced by Global Peace Convoy (GPC) Indonesia after nearly two weeks in Tunis, where they prepared alongside hundreds of volunteers from 44 countries. Technical factors, extreme weather, and limited vessel capacity were cited as reasons for the reduction in the number of participants by the international committee.

“The Indonesian delegation voluntarily gave its seats to other international volunteers. This is a strategic move to ensure the overall success of the flotilla’s mission,” stated the official release from GPC Indonesia, received by MINA on Saturday.

Although they will not be sailing to Gaza, Indonesia’s contributions were widely recognized by the GSF international committee. Indonesia had sent 30 volunteers, provided accommodation for other participants in Tunis, and brought five ships named after national heroes: Soekarno, Sultan Hasanuddin, Pangeran Diponegoro, Pati Unus, and Malahayati.

Melanie Schweizer, a member of the GSF Steering Committee, called the Indonesian delegation an example to others. “They understood that the core of the struggle is not just about sailing, but about ensuring this mission succeeds and the world is moved,” she said via the flotilla’s official channel.

The Global Sumud Flotilla 2025 involves 65 ships from 44 countries, making it the largest civilian mission in the last two decades to attempt to break the Gaza blockade. The fleet is carrying food, medicine, and other urgent necessities for more than two million residents of Gaza.

For Indonesia, the flotilla’s success is not only about breaking the blockade but also about mobilizing global opinion so the world can unite to pressure Israel to end the genocide. “The global awareness built through the flotilla is already part of the success,” GPC Indonesia affirmed.

According to information obtained by MINA, about 30 volunteers, humanitarian activists, and journalists who participated in the voyage to break the Gaza blockade are expected to return home by Sunday at the latest.

GPC Indonesia assured that the delegation’s return is not the end of the struggle. Instead, it serves as preparation for a more mature, professional, and strategic mission to come. “The struggle to open the Gaza blockade is a long journey that requires patience, strategy, and continuous collaboration,” stated the official GPC release.

The delegation also extended thanks to the Indonesian Embassy in Tunisia for its full support, security, and facilities provided during their time in Tunis. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

