Several EU and US Foreign Ministers Condemn the Construction of Israeli Illegal Settlement Posts

Berlin, MINA – Several Foreign Ministers of the European Union and the United States criticized the Israeli occupation plan to retroactively authorize nine illegal settlement posts in the occupied West Bank. This was quoted from Wafa on Wednesday.

The Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and Italy, the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom and the Secretary of State of the United States voiced “deep concern” at the Israeli occupation coalition’s decision to grant retroactive authorization to nine Jewish-only colonial outposts in the occupied West Bank and announced the construction of new houses within the existing colonial settlements.

“We, the Foreign Ministers of France, Germany and Italy, the Foreign Secretary of the United Kingdom and the Secretary of State of the United States are deeply disturbed by the announcement of the Israeli occupation advancing nearly 10,000 settlement units, and intend to begin the process of certifying nine outposts previously deemed illegal under Israeli law,” read a statement issued at the Office of the German Federal Foreign Minister.

Labeling Israel’s actions as unilateral, the diplomats stated, “We strongly oppose these unilateral actions which will only exacerbate tensions between the Israeli and Palestinian occupations and undermine efforts to reach a negotiated two-state solution.”

They reaffirmed support for a comprehensive peace that would be conducive to the creation of a viable and sovereign Palestinian state.

“We continue to support a comprehensive, just and lasting peace in the Middle East, which must be achieved through direct negotiations between the parties. Israelis and Palestinians alike deserve to live in peace, with equal freedom, security and prosperity. We reaffirm our commitment to helping Israelis and Palestinians fulfill the vision of an Israel that is fully integrated into the Middle East coexisting with a viable and sovereign Palestinian state.”

“We continue to closely monitor developments on the ground that impact the viability of the two-state solution and stability in the region at large,” they concluded. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)