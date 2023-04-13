Seven Benefits of Ramadan Fasting for Healthy

Ramadan fasting for a month besides being spiritual can increase the degree of piety to Allah Subhanahu Wa Ta’ala. It also has some miraculous health benefits.

Here are the seven of the health benefits obtained from fasting for the month of Ramadan.

The body has the right level of energy

Fasting people are advised to eat dates when breaking their fast. Three dates if eaten at the start of iftar every day throughout Ramadan, turns out to be an added bonus of various health benefits.

One of them is getting the right amount of energy, considering that an average serving of dates contains 31 grams (just over 1 ounce) of carbohydrates, this is one of the perfect foods to energize the body.

Dates are also a great food for getting much-needed fibre, which can aid and improve digestion during Ramadan.

In addition, high levels of potassium, magnesium and B vitamins are very much needed by the body, when you are not eating from morning (sahur) to breaking the fast (Maghrib).

Eat dates when breaking the fast, and at dawn. Dates are one of the healthiest fruits that the body can consume.

Increase Brain Cells

Fasting during Ramadan for a month can significantly increase brain power.

A study conducted by scientists in the United States found that the mental focus achieved during Ramadan increases the level of brain-derived neurotrophic factor. This causes the body to produce more brain cells, thus improving brain function.

Likewise, fasting during Ramadan for a month can lower the amount of the hormone cortisol, which is produced by the adrenal glands. This means stress levels are significantly reduced during and after Ramadan.

Reducing bad habits

Fasting during Ramadan all morning, noon to evening, is the right time to get rid of one’s bad habits.

Bad habits such as smoking, consuming snacks, cakes or sweet water (the, coffee, ice) in excess.

By eliminating the habit, one’s body will gradually adjust to its absence, until the addiction is gone forever.

Bad habits are much easier to break when done in a group, or together.

The ability of fasting to help break this bad habit is so important that the UK’s National Health Service recommends it as the ideal time to quit smoking.

Lowers cholesterol

We all know that weight loss is one of the possible physical results of fasting during Ramadan. But there are also a lot of healthy changes going on behind the fast.

A team of cardiologists in the UAE found that people who observed a month of Ramadan fasting enjoyed a positive effect on their lipid profile. This means a decrease in cholesterol in the blood.

Low cholesterol promotes cardiovascular health, greatly reducing the risk of suffering from heart disease, heart attack or stroke.

What’s more, if one follows a healthy diet after Ramadan, these newly lowered cholesterol levels should be easy to maintain.

Long lasting reduction in appetite

One of the main problems with extreme dieting programs is that any weight loss can often lead to fat gain quickly.

The reduction in food consumed during a month’s fast causes the stomach to shrink gradually. Eating even less is already feeling full.

If someone who is fasting wants to make a habit of eating healthy, then Ramadan is a great time to start.

After the end of Ramadan, appetite will be lower than before, in a controlled sense. You will also be much less likely to overeat.

Detoxification

Apart from being great for spiritual cleansing, fasting during Ramadan acts as a fantastic detox for the body.

By not eating or drinking all day, the body will be given rare opportunities to detoxify the digestive system throughout the month.

When the body starts consuming fat reserves to produce energy, it will also burn harmful toxins that may be present in fat stores.

This body cleanse will leave a healthy blank slate, and is the perfect stepping stone to a consistent healthy lifestyle.

Absorb more nutrients

By not eating all day during Ramadan, your body will find your metabolism becomes more efficient at absorbing nutrients from food.

This is due to an increase in a hormone called adiponectin, which results from the combination of fasting and eating dinner (iftar and sahur). This allows the muscles to absorb more nutrients.

This will provide health benefits throughout the body, as different areas can better absorb and utilize needed nutrients.

Stay healthy with Ramadan fasting. (T/RE1)

Source: realbuzz.com

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)