Semeru Mount Cold Lava Flood Caused Five Bridges Broken

Lumajang, MINA – The East Java Regional Disaster Management Agency (BPBD) noted that five bridges were broken due to the cold lava flood of Mount Semeru. Cold lava flood due to heavy rain that flushed the area.

The five bridges in question include the bridge connecting Kloposawit Village and Tumpeng Village, in Candipuro District. Then the connecting bridge between Lumajang Regency and Malang Regency which is located in Sidomulyo Village, Pronojiwo District; the Kali Regoyo Bridge which connects Jugosari Village to South Kebondeli Hamlet; the bridge connecting Tumpeng Village and Nguter Village, as well as the Kalibaru Bridge, Pronojiwo District.

“TRC PB BPBD Lumajang Regency has carried out further handling at the incident location. Then the East Java BPBD Team continued further assessment,” said East Java BPBD Kalaksa Plh, Andhika Nurrahmad Sudigda on Saturday as quoted from Republika on Sunday.

Andhika explained, the cold lava flood was triggered by heavy rain which flushed the slopes of Mount Semeru. The high intensity of rain caused an increase in discharge in the Mount Semeru lava river basin, and then hit several bridges connecting the village until they were cut off.

He ensured that the local government had established a Flood and Landslide Emergency Response status which was valid until July 20, 2023. Andhika revealed that the Emergency Response Command Post was located in Candipuro District.

Andhika added, so far, the affected and displaced residents have reached 556 people and are spread over 13 evacuation points. Evacuation points are at the Tumpeng Village Hall, Jarit Village Hall, Penanggal Village Hall, Tambahrejo Village Hall, Besuk Village Hall, Kampung Baru Hamlet, Nurul Salam Islamic Boarding School, Salak Statue resident’s house, Wani Gosong Community House, Pronojiwo, Tempursari, Pasrujambe Village , and Nguter Village Hall.

"The public kitchen provides 600 packs of rice for evacuees affected by the Mount Semeru lava flood," he said.

