Search Mission Completed: Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School Mosque Collapse Claims 171 Victims – 104 Survived, 67 Dead

Sidoarjo, MINA – The National Search and Rescue Agency (Basarnas) announced that the search mission following the collapse of the mosque at Al Khoziny Islamic Boarding School (Pesantren) in Sidoarjo, East Java, has officially concluded.

A total of 171 victims were evacuated: 104 survived while 67 were confirmed dead, including eight whose bodies were found in incomplete condition.

“The joint rescue team successfully evacuated 171 victims. Of these, 104 survived, while 67 were declared dead, eight of whom were found as incomplete body parts,” said Air Marshal Mohammad Syafii, Head of Basarnas, in Sidoarjo on Tuesday.

With all victims accounted for, Basarnas declared the rescue and recovery operation complete. The deceased have been handed over to the Disaster Victim Identification (DVI) Team of East Java Regional Police for formal identification.

Syafii stressed that while Basarnas’ mission is complete, the identification process and investigations into the cause of the collapse will continue under the authority of relevant agencies. He also expressed hope that Al Khoziny Pesantren could soon recover so that teaching and learning activities may resume.

The East Java provincial government will closely supervise the rehabilitation process of Al Khoziny to ensure safety standards and prevent similar tragedies in the future.

KH Zainal Abidin, Chairman of the Al Khoziny Alumni Association, speaking on behalf of the pesantren, stated that the continuation of teaching activities will be a primary concern for the institution.

“The teaching and learning mechanism will certainly be discussed further by the caretakers and administrators of the pesantren,” Zainal said.

He added that the pesantren could not comment further on the ongoing investigation, urging all parties to wait for the official findings from the authorities.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

