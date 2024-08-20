Scottish Suspends All Meetings with Israeli Ambassadors until Peace in Gaza

Edinburgh, MINA – The Scottish government announced Monday that it had suspended all meetings with Israeli ambassadors until “real progress” is made towards peace in the Gaza Strip and unimpeded access is granted to humanitarian assistance to the enclave.

In a statement, External Affairs Secretary Angus Robertson said the Scottish government would not accept any invitation for a further meeting with Israel until there was real progress on the Gaza conflict.

“This will remain our position until such time as real progress has been made towards peace, unimpeded access to humanitarian assistance is provided and Israel cooperates fully with its international obligations on the investigation of genocide and war crimes,” said Robertson as reported by Anadolu Agency.

This came after a recent meeting between Robertson and Israel’s Deputy Ambassador to the UK Daniela Grudsky about two weeks ago, sparking criticism within the Scottish National Party (SNP).

The external affairs secretary said his view was that, given Grudsky had requested the meeting this was “an opportunity to express the Scottish Government’s clear and unwavering position” on the need for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.”And I did exactly that, ” he added.

“No one intended that this meeting be presented as legitimatizing the actions of the Israeli government in Gaza,” he noted, expressing that the Scottish Government has been consistent in its “unequivocal condemnation of the atrocities” in the Palestinian enclave.

Noting that many had seen the meeting as a sign of normalization between the Israeli and Scottish governments, Robertson stressed that it was clear that it would have been better to ensure that its agenda was strictly limited to the need for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

“I apologize for the fact that this did not happen,” he said.

Robertson added that, “going forward, it is clear that, having now spoken directly to the Israeli Government and making them aware of our position on an immediate ceasefire, it would not be appropriate to accept any invitation for a further meeting.”

Highlighting that this would remain the Scottish government’s position until real progress on a cease-fire is made, he said: “The Scottish Government does not support any normalization of its relations with the Israeli Government during this period.”

“The Scottish Government will never hold back in expressing support for an immediate ceasefire in Gaza, the release of all hosts, an end to UK arms being sent to Israel, and the recognition of a sovereign Palestinian state within a two-state solution.”

Former Scottish First Minister Humza Yousaf welcomed the statement, saying Robertson had “clearly listened and reflected on the anger and upset” in relation to his meeting with the deputy Israeli ambassador.

“Crucially, he has made it clear there cannot be normal relations with the Govt of Israel,” Yousaf said. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)