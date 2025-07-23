SCROLL TO CONTINUE WITH CONTENT

Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Scottish Island of Eigg Declares Boycott of Israel Over Gaza Crisis

sajadi Editor : Widi - 10 hours ago

10 hours ago

10 Views

London, MINA – The Isle of Eigg, a small community of around 120 residents off Scotland’s west coast, has announced a full boycott of Israel in protest against what it describes as the genocide of Palestinians in Gaza.

According to Anadolu Agency on Wednesday the move aligns the island with the global Boycott, Divestment and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which calls for international pressure on Israel over its policies toward Palestinians.

The boycott decision was made unanimously by the Isle of Eigg Residents Association (IERA), which said the action is meant to stand in solidarity with Palestine and highlight corporate complicity in human rights violations.

As part of the boycott, the island’s only shop will cease selling products linked to Israeli firms and companies accused of supporting Israel’s actions, including brands like Coca-Cola.

IERA emphasized that the measure is about solidarity and education, not about policing individual choices. The group said it drew inspiration from a similar effort in the Govanhill area of Glasgow, which recently declared itself an “apartheid-free zone.”

“We invite others to reflect, learn, and explore how their communities might take meaningful steps toward justice and solidarity,” the statement said. []

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

TagApartheid bds boycott Coca-Cola community action divestment Gaza Glasgow Govanhill Human Rights IERA Isle of Eigg Israel occupied territories Palestine sanctions Scotland solidarity war crimes West Bank

