Scottish Island Declares Boycott of Israel in Solidarity with Gaza

London, MINA – The Isle of Eigg, a small Scottish island with about 120 residents, has announced a full boycott of Israel to protest what it calls genocide against Palestinians in Gaza, several media outlets reported on Wednesday.

Located off Scotland’s west coast, the island community unanimously voted to join the global Boycott, Divestment, and Sanctions (BDS) movement, which campaigns to end international support for Israel’s violations of Palestinian rights.

The decision was made by the Isle of Eigg Residents Association (IERA), representing all islanders.

“This unanimous decision demonstrates our solidarity with the Palestinian people and raises awareness of corporate involvement in these atrocities,” the IERA said in a statement cited by The National.

As part of the boycott, the island’s only store will stop selling products from Israeli companies and major brands linked to Israel’s actions, such as Coca-Cola, which has been accused of ties to illegal settlements in the occupied West Bank.

IERA emphasized the move is about solidarity, education, and supporting a global campaign that has successfully pressured corporations to cut economic ties with Israel and withdraw from operations in occupied territories.

“This is not about restricting personal choice or creating division within our community,” the association clarified.

The residents said they were inspired by similar grassroots actions in Govanhill, Glasgow, where the community recently declared itself an “apartheid-free zone.”

“We invite other communities to reflect, learn, and take meaningful steps toward justice and solidarity,” the statement concluded.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

