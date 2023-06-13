Saudi to Receive 1,000 Hajj Pilgrims Families of Palestinian Martyrs

Makkah, MINA – Sheikh Abdulrahman Al-Sudais, Head of the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Two Holy Mosques said, the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia will receive 1,000 pilgrims for the families of Palestinian martyrs.

“Hosting the relatives of wounded, killed and imprisoned Palestinians reflects the kingdom’s support for Palestine, the holy site of Islam and Al-Aqsa Mosque,” Sheikh Al-Sudais said in a statement published by state news agency SPA on Tuesday.

Saudi King Salman Bin Abdulaziz invited 1,000 relatives of martyrs, Palestinian prisoners and the injured to perform Hajj this year as guests of the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques Program.

Minister of Islamic Affairs Abdullatif Bin Abdulaziz Al-Sheikh said the move came as an affirmation of the depth of relations and his appreciation for the great sacrifices made by the Palestinian people.

Saudi Arabia has hosted 1,000 relatives of Palestinian martyrs annually for several years, but this year added to it the families of prisoners and those who have been injured.

Saudi hopes to receive two million pilgrims this year. (T/RE1/P2)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)