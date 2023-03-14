Saudi Refuses Visas for Israeli Delegations

Jeddah, MINA – Saudi Arabia refused a visa application for members of the Israeli delegation invited to attend the UN World Tourism Organization conference in Al-Ula.

As quoted from the Middle East Monitor, Tuesday, Israeli settlers from Kafr Kanna in the Galilee will join representatives of 22 other countries at the conference but are not getting the appropriate visas despite a request from the United Nations for equal treatment between countries. member country.

Al-Ula in Saudi Arabia and the Israeli Arab city of Kafr Kanna were among the 32 places selected by the United Nations for this year’s list of the best rural tourism destinations.

“There are great expectations ahead of the event, and it is frustrating that we are prevented from taking part in it,” Israeli Mayor Zakaria Napso was quoted as saying by the Walla news website.

According to Walla, the Israeli Ministry of Tourism condemned the rejection of the visa application.

“Israel calls on the UN World Tourism Organization and other UN agencies to preserve UN guidelines, including equal treatment in ensuring state participation in the organization’s events. In this case, the organization failed to meet these standards, which is regrettable,” Israel’s Ministry of Tourism said in a statement.

The visa problems arose after Saudi Arabia announced it was restoring ties with Iran after years of estrangement.

Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu has said he wants full diplomatic ties with Saudi Arabia, expanding on normalization deals struck with the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and Bahrain in 2020 brokered by the United States. (T/RE1)

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)