Peace in Palestine = Peace in the World

Saudi Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled Dies After 20 Years in Coma

Farah Salsabila Editor : Sajadi - 12 hours ago

12 hours ago

Riyadh, MINA – Prince Al Waleed bin Khaled bin Talal Al Saud, widely known as the “Sleeping Prince,” passed away on Saturday after spending more than 20 years in a coma following a car accident in 2005.

The news was confirmed by his father, Prince Khaled bin Talal, in an official statement quoting verses from the Qur’an (Surah Al-Fajr 27–30), expressing acceptance of God’s will and deep sorrow over the loss of his eldest son.

Prince Al Waleed fell into a coma at the age of 15 due to severe head injuries sustained in the crash. Since then, he had remained unconscious, though he received advanced medical care and public attention throughout the years.

In 2019, a video of him seemingly moving his fingers went viral, sparking hopes of recovery. However, his condition showed no significant improvement.

Born in April 1990, Prince Al Waleed was the eldest son of Prince Khaled bin Talal and the nephew of billionaire Prince Al Waleed bin Talal, one of Saudi Arabia’s most prominent figures.

His death has drawn condolences from members of the royal family, public officials, and citizens across Saudi Arabia. The hashtag “Sleeping Prince” trended again on social media as a tribute to his life.

Details about the funeral arrangements have yet to be officially announced.[]

Mi’raj News Agency (MINA)

News Channel

About Us